Cop Shop (9/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/24)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:27 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 20 Avenue in Hoisington.

At 12:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 3633 24th Street.

Theft

At 2:57 p.m. a theft was reported at 798 NW 30 Road.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:19 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at MM 134 on NE K-156 Highway.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:04 p.m. a burglary was reported at 501 Cunnife Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Fire

At 7:37 p.m. a fire was reported in the 600 block of NE 130 Avenue in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/24)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 3:12 a.m. Lazar, the K-9, was used on a traffic stop at 11th Street & Heizer Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:45 a.m. an officer arrested Peter Zamrippa in the 800 block of Adams Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:22 a.m. a report of Juan Prieto breaking items in the residence at 2419 Coronado Avenue was made. NTA signed but not served.

Theft

At 9:44 a.m. a report of an unknown subject taking a bike at 2400 10th Street was made.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:14 a.m. a report of returning home and finding the front door open at 805 Williams Street was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:50 p.m. BTSO took the case of an accident at 3633 24th Street.

At 5:54 p.m. Cynthia Ferking was southbound at Broadway & Morton making a left turn and struck Chad Ehrlic’s vehicle that was northbound on Morton.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:29 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3209 10th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 8:23 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1015 Stone Street.