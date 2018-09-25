Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/24)

BOOKED: Shawna K. Contrerez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for trespassing with a bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tanner Guyton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shawn Owens of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chelsea Purcell of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for warrants of FTA, no bond. BCDC case for felony obstruction, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for FTA, bond set at $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for FTA, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Damaris Meeks on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and no DL, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Mark Ray of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kristy Kaye Scott of Abilene on Barton County District Court case for DWS, habitual violator with a bond of $2,500 C/S. Cloud County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $250 cash only.

BOOKED: Garrett Mallow of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jordan Haist-Richard of El Dorado for hold for DOC bus.

RELEASED: Tanner Guyton of Great Bend on BCDC case for no DL after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Jacoby Stewart of Bowie County, TX warrant for FTA, to Texas County transport.

RELEASED: Shepherd on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after being released per order of court. Released on PNDC warrant for probation violation x2 after being released to Pawnee County.