2 OB-GYNs help with special delivery at Kansas zoo

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Officials at the Sedgwick County Zoo are sharing an inside look of the special delivery on September 7, when two Kansas OB-GYNs assisted with the birth of a baby orangutan.

According to the zoo’s social media page, “When Daisy the orangutan began to show signs of labor, everything was progressing normally, until it wasn’t

Contractions had stopped and zoo staff began to notice too much blood.

Daisy had experienced a placental abruption and zoo staff called local OB-GYNs Laura Whisler and Janna Chibry to help.

There were a couple of very scary hours when we weren’t sure if either Daisy or her baby would survive. The emergency C-section saved both of their lives. Two-and-a-half weeks later, both Daisy and Lily are doing very well. Daisy is still healing and keepers are caring for Lily until Daisy is physically ready to take over.”

Whisler and Chibry are University of Kansas trained and providers at College Hill OBGYN in Wichita.