Woman critically injured in Kansas house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person was critically injured in a Kansas house fire on Monday.

Just before 2:30a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 Block of South Vassar in Wichita, according to Captain Jose Ocadiz.

The calling party was inside the home at the time of the 911 call and as fire crews responded, according to Ocadiz.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire coming from the front of the home. The engine company fire captain forced open the back door and found a female victim and pulled her to safety. She was transported code red to the Via Christi Burn Unit, according Ocadiz.

The fire investigation unit determined the fire was started by someone smoking while on oxygen, according to Ocadiz.

Damage to the home was approximately $40,000. Red Cross responded to assist two others victims including a grandchild at the home.