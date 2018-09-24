USD 112 proposed school bond issue to be voted on in November

This past January, the USD 112 Board of Education began looking at the district’s facilities in Claflin, Wilson, Bushton, and Holyrood. Three of the four buildings are over 20 years old, and the heating and air conditioning units are starting to cost the district a lot to repair.

A bond committee was formed and after facility tours, the committee presented about $20 million in upgrades and repairs. USD 112 Superintendent Greg Clark says the school board narrowed that down to $8.1 million in improvements so all schools could have good HVAC systems and be secure.

The board-approved bond issue will be decided on by USD 112 voters in the November 6th election.

Along with HVAC improvements, the main entrance at the high school in Claflin would be redone to include controlled-access entry, upgrades to the restrooms near the high school gym, and a 1,400-foot addition at the grade school in Holyrood for restrooms and district document storage.

Clark anticipated work to start soon if the bond issue passes in November.

The 20-year bond would bring a 6.3 mill levy addition. That mill increase would add more than $50 a year in taxes on a $75,000 home. The current mill levy for USD 112 is 42 mills. Community meetings are scheduled in all the towns represented. The next meeting is tonight at Wilson School at 7 p.m. followed by October 1 at 7 p.m. at the middle school in Bushton.

More details on the bond can be viewed at usd112.org.