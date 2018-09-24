Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.