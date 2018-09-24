Traffic stop on Heizer in Great Bend ends in drug arrests of two teenagers

On Monday, September 24 at about 3 a.m. while on active patrol, a Barton County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Heizer Street in the City of Great Bend. The officer stopped a white Mitsubishi bearing Kansas tags.

During the course of the traffic stop, a Great Police Department K-9 unit arrived at the scene. Further investigation uncovered almost five grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

Arrested at the scene was the driver, Esteban Foster age 18 of Great Bend. Foster was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as driving without a license. Foster is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

The passenger identified as Damaris Meeks, also age 18 of Great Bend was placed under arrest and booked on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meeks is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. Both subjects are still in jail as of this press release.