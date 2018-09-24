Tigers Hold Steady at No. 18 in AFCA Division II Poll

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State remains No. 18 for a second straight week in the AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll, released on Monday (Sept. 24). Fort Hays State is one of three MIAA schools in the Top 25 this week.

The Tigers are now 3-1 overall after a 55-20 win at Missouri Southern on Saturday. Pittsburg State (4-0), the only unbeaten team remaining in the MIAA, is the highest ranked MIAA team at No. 10. Northwest Missouri State fell from No. 4 in the poll to No. 17 this week following its first loss of the season at Central Oklahoma on Saturday night. Central Oklahoma travels to Hays this week with a record of 2-2. Central Missouri, previously No. 19 in the poll, fell out of the Top 25 this week after a loss at Washburn on Saturday.

Last week’s No. 1 ranked team, Texas A&M-Commerce, fell to No. 22 CSU-Pueblo over the weekend, making Minnesota State the nation’s new No. 1 team this week.