SEPTEMBER 24, 2018

WANTED: 30′ ALUMINUM EXTENSION LADDER. 620-923-5028

WANTED: 32″ STORM DOOR, 30″ INTERIOR DOOR. 620-603-6459

FOR SALE: IMPACT SOCKET WRENCH SET, COME-ALONG, DVD PLAYER. 620-786-1945

WANTED: OLDER MOTORHOME 620-640-7432

FOR SALE: PRESSURE COOKER 4QT, MARBLE COUNTER TOP, INSULATION WRAP. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: TRUCK TOPPER. 620-797-0404

WANTED: PU W/4WD 1 TON W/UTILITY BED OR CAB & CHASSIS, 2007 FORD 1 TON FOR PARTS. 620-653-4913

WANTED: 2000 CHEVY CAVALIER OR COBALT W/5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. 785-445-9016

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE PU LARAMIE SLT 5 SPEED/4WD, RUGER BOLT 30-06 W/SCOPE. FREE: ELECTRONIC AIR FILTER. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: PASTURE RAISED PIGS OR TRADE FOR A FIREARM, 2 BOARS. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: 2016 NISSAN UTILITY VAN 2500. 620-793-4518

FOR SALE: WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS (BLACK), MIRROR EXTENSIONS, BOTH WILL FIT 2015-2018 FORD PU 620-727-7036

WANTED: JOHN DEERE 4640 OR 4840 TRACTOR. 620-672-1618

FOR SALE: 4 RIMS FOR A TOYOTA 2012 PU, 2 – 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1990 CHEVY PU SHORTWIDE. 785-650-1175

WANTED: 91-93 OLDS REGENCY PARTS CAR (FENDER). 970-980-8562 (NESS CITY)

FOR SALE: KITCHEN TABLE BROWN FORMICA W/4 PADDED CHAIRS ON ROLLERS, LARGE BROWN CHEST, CORNER CABINET. 620-792-9458

FOR SALE: KING SIZE VINYL SHEET SET, KING MATTRESS PAD, COOK POT FOR FRIES OR STEWS. 785-483-3092

FOR SALE: WOOD BURNING STOVE. 785-445-2547

FOR SALE: JELLY CARS, CANNING JARS, 3 PC BEDROOM SET. 620-792-2272

FOR SALE: BLACK REFRIGERATOR (NO ICE MAKER/WATER). 620-797-5781

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

2 500 GALLON FUEL BARRELS 1 GAS 1 DIESEL (STILL HAS SOME DIESEL IN THE BARREL) ON STANDS, GRAVITY FLOW W/HOSE & VALVES. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-923-4516

