Sara A. Schell Mostrom, 78, passed away Thursday September 20, 2018, at her home in Great Bend. She was born September 15, 1940, in Garfield Ark the daughter of Burl and Cleva (Dean) Schell.

Sara has been a Great Bend resident since 2000 coming from LaJunita, CO. She was united in marriage to Carl Mostrom October 11, 1955 in Bentonville Ark. He passed away March 5, 2018. Sara was a LPN at several care homes and St Rose Hospital. She loved to crochet and read. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Mostrom of Topeka, John Mostrom and wife Shawn of Glen Rock WY.; one daughter Brenda Loesch and husband Jerry of Great Bend; two brothers Curt Schell and wife Connie of Derby, and David Schell and wife Donna of Ulysses; one sister Debra Bowman and husband Jim of Albert; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Tony, sisters Betty Bilus and Mary Hinkel.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 29, 2018, at Garfield Cemetery, with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. No visitation as cremation has taken place.

Memorials have been established with the Alzheimer’s Association or the Heart Association or Golden Belt Health and Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

