Salina City Commission violates Kansas Open Records Act

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas attorney general’s office has determined that the Salina City Commission violated the state’s open records law.

The finding comes after former Salina City Commissioner John Blanchard made a request in November for copies of documents concerning a contract between the city and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce for economic development services. Blanchard says he received some of the requested documents but one contained redacted information.

The attorney general’s office declined to pursue formal enforcement action, but requested the city commission release the unredacted copy of the letter Blanchard requested.

Blanchard has since received the document. He says the commission “disregarded the rights of the press and public to know the business of their government.”