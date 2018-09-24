Reward offered, police investigate Kan. animal cruelty case

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty and a $500 reward is offered for information leading to those responsible for cutting a month-old puppy’s ear off with a sharp object, according to Beauties and Beasts Animal Rescue in Wichita.

Doctors at Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Wichita performed surgery on the puppy named Brooks after the animal rescue organization rapidly received donations to cover costs of the care.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Wichita Police animal cruelty investigator hfraizer@wichita.gov or you can send a message to Beauties and Beasts Animal Rescue.