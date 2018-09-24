Reported missing person located and safe

At 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Great Bend Police Department issued a missing person report for a 41-year old female. Later Monday morning, the Police Department reported Cynthia Dewberry was located and safe.

The report earlier in the morning stated Dewberry was believed to be driving a blue and white 2000 Ford Excursion with a Kansas veteran tag. Family members told police they had not seen Dewberry since 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, when she was possibly having medical issues.

Again, Dewberry has been found and is safe.