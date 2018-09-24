Priest defrocked for alleged child abuse still holds Kan. medical license

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas and Missouri despite being defrocked this year after Archdiocese of Kansas City leaders determined that he abused three minors decades ago.

The Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts is investigating the allegations against 71-year-old John Wisner, who remains a licensed psychiatrist in both states. The Kansas board declined to comment on whether it was looking into Wisner’s case.

Wisner declined to comment on the allegations or the investigation. It’s unclear if he’s still practicing medicine.

Patrick Wall is a former Catholic priest who works as an investigator for a law firm that represents sexual abuse victims. Wall says the Kansas archdiocese should’ve reported Wisner to licensing boards when it learned of the allegations six years ago.