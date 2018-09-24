Police catch Kan. robbery suspect who wore pantyhose on face

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, the police responded to a report of a robbery of the Conoco, 2045 N Kansas in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

The clerk told police an African American man described as having freckles and wearing pantyhose over his face entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white/black shoes. He did not indicate he had any weapons. The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of money running NE from the store.

Officers investigating the incident then found Edward E. Holloman running from the area. As officers attempted to stop him, he continued running and refused to comply with officer’s orders to stop. He was arrested minutes later without incident, according to Trimble.

Holloman was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of Robbery, Felony Obstruction, and Theft.

He has previous convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery and obstruction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.