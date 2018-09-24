Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have a transcendent young quarterback and are unbeaten through the first three weeks after beating San Francisco. The 49ers are headed the other way, their defense in tatters and their offense in question after a likely season-ending knee injury to Jimmy Garoppolo. C.J. Beathard is expected to take over going forward.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas won his fourth straight start, Matt Carpenter hit his NL-leading 36th homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 9-2 to complete a three-game sweep and remain on track for the NL’s second wild card. St. Louis has won three straight games and six of seven. The Cardinals remained 1½ games ahead of Colorado and two games behind Milwaukee, the wild card leader. St. Louis hosts the Brewers in a three-game series starting Monday. Mikolas is 17-4.

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings, Cam Gallagher broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The teams split the four-game series that finished Detroit’s home season. The Royals won the season series 11-8. Keller allowed one run on three hits. The Tigers scored once in the ninth and had the tying run on base, but couldn’t get it across against Wily Peralta.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jay Simpson scored his first two goals of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0. Philadelphia has won six of its last eight games, which include a loss and draw. Sporting KC had won three of its prior four road games. Simpson, a 29-year-old English forward making his first start this season, scored on a volley in the 71st minute after Alejandro Bedoya headed a free kick to the penalty spot. Bedoya got past the defense and headed to an open Simpson in the 89th.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — After a season-high seven ranked teams lost, the back half of the AP college football poll is getting a makeover. Five teams entered the Top 25, including No. 17 Kentucky for the first time since 2007. At the top it was mostly status quo. Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State stayed the top four teams. LSU moved up to No. 5. It swapped places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to get by Army.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced yesterday that shortstop Didi Gregorius tore cartilage in his right wrist while scoring the run that clinched a postseason spot on Saturday. Boone said he was unsure if Gregorius would be able to return in time for the postseason. Gregorius has delivered 27 home runs and 86 RBIs this season.

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods ended a five-year victory drought and Justin Rose captured the FedEx Cup crown and the $10 million bonus, both coming in the PGA Tour Championship. Woods led by as many as five shots in the final round before completing a two-stroke victory over Billy Horschel. Rose birdied his final hole to finish in a fourth-place tie, good enough for the FedEx Cup.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker won the inaugural Sanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions title of the year. Stricker closed with a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic and Jerry Smith. Brandt Jobe fell into a tie for fourth after owning a share of the lead heading into Sunday’s round.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Carolina 31 Cincinnati 21

Final OT New Orleans 43 Atlanta 37

Final Baltimore 27 Denver 14

Final Tennessee 9 Jacksonville 6

Final Buffalo 27 Minnesota 6

Final Kansas City 38 San Francisco 27

Final Philadelphia 20 Indianapolis 16

Final Miami 28 Oakland 20

Final Washington 31 Green Bay 17

Final N-Y Giants 27 Houston 22

Final L.A. Rams 35 L.A. Chargers 23

Final Chicago 16 Arizona 14

Final Seattle 24 Dallas 13

Final Detroit 26 New England 10

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay 8:15 p.m. Monday

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 6 Chi White Sox 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 6 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2

Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Final Houston 6 L-A Angels 2

Final Texas 6 Seattle 1

Final Minnesota 5 Oakland 1

Final Cleveland 4 Boston 3, 11 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 6 Cincinnati 0

Final Milwaukee 13 Pittsburgh 6

Final N-Y Mets 8 Washington 6

Final Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 1

Final St. Louis 9 San Francisco 2

Final L-A Dodgers 14 San Diego 0

Final Colorado 2 Arizona 0