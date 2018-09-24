Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have a transcendent young quarterback and are unbeaten through the first three weeks after beating San Francisco. The 49ers are headed the other way, their defense in tatters and their offense in question after a likely season-ending knee injury to Jimmy Garoppolo. C.J. Beathard is expected to take over going forward.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas won his fourth straight start, Matt Carpenter hit his NL-leading 36th homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 9-2 to complete a three-game sweep and remain on track for the NL’s second wild card. St. Louis has won three straight games and six of seven. The Cardinals remained 1½ games ahead of Colorado and two games behind Milwaukee, the wild card leader. St. Louis hosts the Brewers in a three-game series starting Monday. Mikolas is 17-4.
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings, Cam Gallagher broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The teams split the four-game series that finished Detroit’s home season. The Royals won the season series 11-8. Keller allowed one run on three hits. The Tigers scored once in the ninth and had the tying run on base, but couldn’t get it across against Wily Peralta.
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jay Simpson scored his first two goals of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0. Philadelphia has won six of its last eight games, which include a loss and draw. Sporting KC had won three of its prior four road games. Simpson, a 29-year-old English forward making his first start this season, scored on a volley in the 71st minute after Alejandro Bedoya headed a free kick to the penalty spot. Bedoya got past the defense and headed to an open Simpson in the 89th.
National Headlines
UNDATED (AP) — After a season-high seven ranked teams lost, the back half of the AP college football poll is getting a makeover. Five teams entered the Top 25, including No. 17 Kentucky for the first time since 2007. At the top it was mostly status quo. Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State stayed the top four teams. LSU moved up to No. 5. It swapped places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to get by Army.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced yesterday that shortstop Didi Gregorius tore cartilage in his right wrist while scoring the run that clinched a postseason spot on Saturday. Boone said he was unsure if Gregorius would be able to return in time for the postseason. Gregorius has delivered 27 home runs and 86 RBIs this season.
ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods ended a five-year victory drought and Justin Rose captured the FedEx Cup crown and the $10 million bonus, both coming in the PGA Tour Championship. Woods led by as many as five shots in the final round before completing a two-stroke victory over Billy Horschel. Rose birdied his final hole to finish in a fourth-place tie, good enough for the FedEx Cup.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker won the inaugural Sanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions title of the year. Stricker closed with a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic and Jerry Smith. Brandt Jobe fell into a tie for fourth after owning a share of the lead heading into Sunday’s round.
Sunday Scores
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Carolina 31 Cincinnati 21
Final OT New Orleans 43 Atlanta 37
Final Baltimore 27 Denver 14
Final Tennessee 9 Jacksonville 6
Final Buffalo 27 Minnesota 6
Final Kansas City 38 San Francisco 27
Final Philadelphia 20 Indianapolis 16
Final Miami 28 Oakland 20
Final Washington 31 Green Bay 17
Final N-Y Giants 27 Houston 22
Final L.A. Rams 35 L.A. Chargers 23
Final Chicago 16 Arizona 14
Final Seattle 24 Dallas 13
Final Detroit 26 New England 10
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay 8:15 p.m. Monday
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Final Chi Cubs 6 Chi White Sox 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 6 N-Y Yankees 3
Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2
Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 2
Final Houston 6 L-A Angels 2
Final Texas 6 Seattle 1
Final Minnesota 5 Oakland 1
Final Cleveland 4 Boston 3, 11 Innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Miami 6 Cincinnati 0
Final Milwaukee 13 Pittsburgh 6
Final N-Y Mets 8 Washington 6
Final Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 1
Final St. Louis 9 San Francisco 2
Final L-A Dodgers 14 San Diego 0
Final Colorado 2 Arizona 0