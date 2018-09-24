Law enforcement on lookout for pickup involved in Kan. chase

SHERMAN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a chase Monday.

According to a release from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, police are looking for a new, dark red quad-cab Dodge pickup that was involved in a short chase in Rawlins County.

“If spotted call 9 1 1 and do not approach,” the department advised. “This warning is being broadcast in the Sherman County area because the vehicle was spotted in Cheyenne County on Highway 36. The vehicle may be looking for fuel. Please make sure your vehicles and fuel sources are secure. Again this will be a newer Dodge quad cab pickup truck. Dark red in color with Colorado temporary tag. Call 911 if you see this vehicle.”