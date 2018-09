OTTAWA COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Monday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Peterbilt semi driven by Jason E. Merryman, 42, Hastings, NE., was southbound on U.S. 81 just south of Cloud Road.

The semi drifted on the right shoulder. The driver lost control of the semi. It entered the west ditch and rolled onto the passenger side.

Merryman was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.