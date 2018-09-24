Kansas man jailed for criminal use of explosives

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with use of explosives at his home.

Just after 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to a check for explosion call in the 3300 Block of South Glenn in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

Just after the initial call, officers were also sent to report of an injury associated with an explosion at a home in the 3300 Block of South Vine. At the residence, officers contacted 43-year-old Travis Redd of Wichita. According to investigators, Redd used a large firework in a manner in which it was not designed to explode an item on the ground behind his residence, according to Davidson.

When the firework detonated, fragments hit Redd in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and released. Officers then booked him into the Sedgwick County Jail for criminal use explosives, according to Davidson.

There were no other injuries.

The Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents assisted with the investigation.