John O’Connor

September 24, 2018

And now, another edition of Word Stew, cooked up for your mental dining pleasure on our old wood-fired computer. We believe in the natural approach. Let’s see, this will be the 368th week we’ve tried to get this right. And so we commence…

We have a mushroom invasion. And it’s serious. They are everywhere, sprouting near-instantaneously from lawns that yesterday were a verdant unblemished field of green. Overnight, they become ‘decorated’ here and there by vegetative uprisings in shades of gray, beige or purest white in shapes resembling UFOs, frisbees, toy microphones and even things you might not ordinarily expect to see on a lawn.

Every summer we have a few pop up here and there, usually where tree roots have been, at least according to the experts, mushologists, I believe they’re called. Not mushologist? Well, I can Google that later. Anyway, this year we have had a bumper crop.

We have had a wet summer, in spots, especially the last several weeks, but a lot of these interesting rascals were sprouting before then, due maybe to the ongoing high humidity. I walk every morning and I cannot remember more than one or two mornings this summer when we did not have heavy dew on the grass. Even in the afternoon the humidity seldom dropped below 40 percent, unusual in Kansas where mid-afternoon humidities in summer routinely drop to 25 or lower. We have had a Louisiana-like summer. Which mushrooms love.

The mushrooms that look like small UFOs are my favorites. And who’s to say that they are NOT extraterrestrial craft? Or alien creatures that just pop up here and there to gauge our readiness for the Main Invasion Force. I’ll bet they can communicate with each other. I can imagine the conversation…

“What’ya think, this place got any possibilities?” says Mushy One.

“I dunno, you pays your money, you takes your chances,” replies Mushy Two. “These people got a big dog. I don’t want that beast snarfing me up with one bite.”

“Ah, don’t worry about him. He came over yesterday, sniffed me up and down and took off whining. He’s a big chicken. I gave him the stinko smell and he fled the scene.” Mushy One smiled in satisfaction. (Mushologist Note: Yes, mushrooms can smile. But you have to look very carefully.)

“Well, all I know,” said Mushy Two, “is that I’d like to mate before I leave. I want a family.”

“Hey, you got yourself, buddy. What else do you need in life?” (Some mushroom can mate with themselves. It’s true. Look it up. Mushrooms have a secret wild side.)

“Well, that’s fine,” replied One. “But I need something more. I thought I might have met a potential life partner yesterday.”

“Details,” said Two, “I need details.”

“Well, this new one just kind of appeared next to me. Almost like it flew in. Firm, nice size, good smile. Thought we might have a future together.”

“What happened?” asked Two excitedly.

“This kid comes over and picks it up. Turned out to be a Frisbee.”

There you are, the latest on the fabulous freaky fungi invasion. We’ll be following this story and bring you updates as needed.

Let’s check the trivia wars…

Terry got the ‘QB who took his team to three Superbowls and lost them all’ question: Fran Tarkenton of the Vikings in the ‘70s. Tarkenton, who was called ‘scramblin’ Fran’ because he just wouldn’t stay in the pocket, is generally acknowledged as the first ‘mobile’ QB. Back in the day some ‘experts’ called him chicken because he wouldn’t stay in the pocket and let people run over him. No, he was just smart.

Congrats to Paul, who answered the Pontiac hood décor question: yes, it was the Firebird, which (in varying sizes and versions) decorated the hoods of Pontiac Trans-Ams for 30 years. Mary Jo guessed the ‘arrow head’ design, which was also on many Pontiacs, right up until they stopped making ‘em.

Martin came up with what we were needing re: the Basenji dog. Martin has been around a few of that breed and said they don’t really bark, they almost sound like a chicken. Paul pretty much agreed, saying the Basenji sorts of ‘yelps.’ Other sources I’ve seen say this unique canine can even yodel (sort of).

We still have a few unclaimed questions: the folks who co-wrote John Denver’s first big hit had a HUGE hit of their own five years later. Name the group or their song.

What place in the 1100 block of Main was sort of a ‘teen center’ in the ‘60s?

What downtown building has three intertwined rings engraved near its top?

Where in GB could you buy a Coronado fridge back in the day?

And last, but certainly not least:

What oblong pastry has two different names, depending on whether it has cream filling? (I’m getting hungry.)

Have a fantastic week. We’ll visit again about seven days from today.

John