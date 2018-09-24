County takes advantage of buyback options to replace expensive equipment

Barton County will again use a municipal buyback option to replace a Bobcat T770 compact track loader for the landfill. The track loader is used to spread rock, mow ditches, recycle mattresses, remove snow and various other tasks. Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock, who also serves at Solid Waste Director, says buyback option allows the landfill to trade in the 2016 model for a new 2018 model at a cost of $8,000 dollars.

Phil Hathcock Audio

The county also uses the buyback option for two track loaders that are used by the Road and Bridge Department.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to proceed with the purchase contract for $8,000.