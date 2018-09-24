Cop Shop (9/21 – 9/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/21)

Injury Accident

At 12:14 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 130.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:01 a.m. a single vehicle accident with a cow was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 210 Road.

9/22

At 9:16 a.m. a theft was reported at 152 S. Washington Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 1:14 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 2501 Railroad Avenue.

9/23

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 10:02 p.m. a burglary was reported at 205 N. Wilhelm Avenue in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/21)

Theft

At 1:20 a.m. a report of unlawful use of a financial card was made at 1813 Morphy Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:38 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1813 Morphy Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:21 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2123 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:04 p.m. a report of a subject accidentally breaking a door trying to close it at 2606 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 1309 Polk Street.

At 3:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 1309 Polk Street.

At 3:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 21st Street & Washington Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2123 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Washington Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:55 p.m. an officer arrested Michelle Cavender on a GBMC warrant at 18th Street & Odell Street.

At 9:30 p.m. an officer arrested Tommy Sheppard at 811 Grant Street for a GBMC warrant.

Battery

At 11:49 p.m. a report of being battered by Paige White was made. White was arrested for DV.

9/22

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:45 a.m. a theft of his wallet and other items from his vehicle overnight was reported at 1822 Adams Street.

Non-Injury Accident at 10:25 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Williams Street.

Breathing Problems

At 5:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1432 9th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Falls

At 9:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:54 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Patton Road.

9/23

Criminal Damage

At 10:57 a.m. a report of damage to his storage shed was made at 1013 Stone Street.

Fire

At 12:03 p.m. a report of a cooler on fire was made at 1706 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Jefferson Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:05 p.m. an officer arrested Shawn Corkill at 1400 Main Street on a Barton County warrant.

Battery

At 9:41 p.m. a report of being battered by Shawn Owens. Owens was arrested for aggravated battery.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:48 p.m. an officer arrested Chelsea Purcell for a warrant at 221 Baker Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:55 p.m. an officer arrested Tannery Guyton for no DL at 221 Baker Avenue.