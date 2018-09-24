Cop Shop (9/21 – 9/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/21)
Injury Accident
At 12:14 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 130.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:01 a.m. a single vehicle accident with a cow was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 210 Road.
9/22
At 9:16 a.m. a theft was reported at 152 S. Washington Avenue.
Shots Fired
At 1:14 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 2501 Railroad Avenue.
9/23
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Burglary / In Progress
At 10:02 p.m. a burglary was reported at 205 N. Wilhelm Avenue in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/21)
Theft
At 1:20 a.m. a report of unlawful use of a financial card was made at 1813 Morphy Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:38 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1813 Morphy Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 12:21 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2123 Main Street.
Criminal Damage
At 1:04 p.m. a report of a subject accidentally breaking a door trying to close it at 2606 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 1309 Polk Street.
At 3:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 1309 Polk Street.
At 3:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 21st Street & Washington Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 5:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2123 Main Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Washington Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 5:55 p.m. an officer arrested Michelle Cavender on a GBMC warrant at 18th Street & Odell Street.
At 9:30 p.m. an officer arrested Tommy Sheppard at 811 Grant Street for a GBMC warrant.
Battery
At 11:49 p.m. a report of being battered by Paige White was made. White was arrested for DV.
9/22
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:45 a.m. a theft of his wallet and other items from his vehicle overnight was reported at 1822 Adams Street.
Non-Injury Accident at 10:25 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Williams Street.
Breathing Problems
At 5:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1432 9th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.
Falls
At 9:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:54 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Patton Road.
9/23
Criminal Damage
At 10:57 a.m. a report of damage to his storage shed was made at 1013 Stone Street.
Fire
At 12:03 p.m. a report of a cooler on fire was made at 1706 Williams Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Jefferson Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 6:05 p.m. an officer arrested Shawn Corkill at 1400 Main Street on a Barton County warrant.
Battery
At 9:41 p.m. a report of being battered by Shawn Owens. Owens was arrested for aggravated battery.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:48 p.m. an officer arrested Chelsea Purcell for a warrant at 221 Baker Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 11:55 p.m. an officer arrested Tannery Guyton for no DL at 221 Baker Avenue.