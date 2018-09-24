Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/21 – 9/23)

9/21

BOOKED: Charles Demel on Central Kansas Community Corrections order for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Alicia D. Hoeffner on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Michelle Wadett Cavender on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a bond of $412.50 cash only or 10 days in jail.

BOOKED: Brandi Milford on CKCC warrant for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Shryock of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tommy E. Shepherd on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, with a cash bond of $1,374.50.

RELEASED: Eric W. Torres on BCDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons and possession of stole property after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Michelle W. Cavender on GBMC warrant with a $412.50 cash bond.

9/22

BOOKED: Paige White of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Paige White of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

9/23

BOOKED: Michael Baxter of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for no turn signal, no insurance, no registration, failure to stop at a stop sign, basic speed rule, and flee and elude, his bond is set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyler Tomlinson on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernal, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Margaret Becker of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 or OR after 48 hours. Hoisington Municipal Court case for expired tags and suspended DL, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Logan Buehler on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence and no insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on BTDC case for felony possession of stolen property, DWS, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerry Cossman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob Philbern of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour bond.

BOOKED: Joshua Winchester of St. John on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond, serving five days then the bond will be $428 cash only by defendant.

BOOKED: Shawn Corkill of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

RELEASED: Michael Baxter of Great Bend on GBMC case for no turn signal, no insurance, no registration, failure to stop at a stop sign, basic speed rule, and flee and elude, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Tyler Tomlinson on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond posted for $10,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Logan Buehler on GBMC case for driving under the influence and no insurance, posted bond amount of $1,000 in cash bond.

RELEASED: Margaret Becker of Hoisington on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, posted $250 cash only paid by defendant. Released for Hoisington Municipal Court case for expired tags and suspended DL, posted amount of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jacob Philbern of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, posted $200 cash bond.

RELEASED: Brandi Milford on BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ryan P. Shryock on BCDC warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Shawn Corkill on BCDC warrant with a $1,000 cash bond.