9-year-old Kan. boy accidentally shoots, wounds sister

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has accidentally shot his 10-year-old sister in the leg in suburban Kansas City.

Police in Merriam, Kansas, said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after the gun was left unattended. Police say the girl’s wound wasn’t life threatening. She was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police urged gun owners to properly secure their firearms in the news release.