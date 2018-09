LINN COUNTY — A child was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Sunday in Linn County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kia Sorento driven by Rebecca L. Snelson, 65, Prescott, was turning southbound in the 300 Block of Main Street into an alleyway.

The SUV struck 3-year-old Jilliann Q. Foxworth of Prescott who was attempting to cross the alley.

The child was transported to Children’s Mercy North in Kansas City. Authorities released no additional details.