2018 County Tax Sale schedule for October 23

Barton County Commissioners Monday received an update on the 2018 Tax Sale that will be held on October 23 at the Barton County Courthouse. According to Treasurer Jim Jordan, the list of properties that had outstanding taxes is starting to be whittled down in advance of that October date.

Jim Jordan Audio

According to Diana Watson, who helps the Treasurer’s Office prepare for the annual sale, that number is about 20 higher than a year ago ,but points out that eight parcels were brought up to date on Friday. She adds several more property owners are working on payment options with the Treasurer’s Office to get their taxes current.

Owners are able to redeem their parcels until noon on Monday, October 22. The The sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 23 in room 101 at the Barton County Courthouse.