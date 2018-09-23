Tigers Cruise to 55-20 Win at Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. – Fort Hays State cruised to a 55-20 win at Missouri Southern on Saturday evening, improving to 3-1 overall for the season. The No. 18/14 ranked Tigers racked up 653 yards of total offense, doing the majority of their scoring damage in the first three quarters of the game.

Jacob Mezera was efficient, picking apart the Lion defense in the first half for 237 passing yards and four touchdowns. He completed 15-of-23 passes in the game and played only one series in the second half before yielding to Chance Fuller the rest of the night.

The Tigers return to Hays for Homecoming next Saturday, when they take on Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Lewis Field Stadium on September 29. Central Oklahoma is coming off a 31-21 home win over No. 4 ranked Northwest Missouri State on Saturday night.