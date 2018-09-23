Sunday Sports Headlines and scores

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Will Grier threw for five touchdown passes for the fifth time in his career and No. 12 West Virginia shook off a sloppy start to drill Kansas State 35-6 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Grier finished 25 of 35 for 356 yards and the five scores, three of them to David Sills, and two interceptions as the Mountaineers (3-0) had little trouble against the punchless Wildcats (2-2). The Wildcats didn’t cross midfield until after halftime and were never in it.

DETROIT (AP) — Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in Victor Martinez’s final major league game. With the score tied at 3, Niko Goodrum led off the eighth with his third hit of the game, a single off Jason Hammel. Mahtook then lined Hammel’s 1-0 slider over the left-field fence for his ninth homer. Martinez had an infield single in his first at-bat and was lifted for a pinch-runner.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Charlie Brewer threw three touchdown passes and Baylor opened Big 12 play with a 26-7 victory to end a rare winning streak by Kansas. Brewer completed 19 of 27 passes for 221 yards and added 56 yards rushing for the Bears. Baylor is 3-1 after its only win in coach Matt Rhule’s first season last year was at Kansas. The Jayhawks went into Saturday’s game with two wins in a row, their first winning streak since 2011.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Zeb Noland threw for 233 yards and a TD, David Montgomery had 107 yards rushing and a score and Iowa State held off Akron 26-13 for its first win of the season. Connor Assalley added four field goals for the Cyclones (1-2), who put forth an underwhelming performance ahead of a brutal stretch in the Big 12.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a solo home run with two outs in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals held their playoff position, rallying past the San Francisco Giants 5-4. Yadier Molina also homered for St. Louis, which began the day 1 ½ games ahead of Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot. The Cardinals, who have seven games remaining, started three games behind Milwaukee for the top wild-card slot. St. Louis won for the fifth time in six games. San Francisco has lost three in a row.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and Parnell Motley intercepted Kelvin Hopkins’ fourth-down pass to help No. 5 Oklahoma escape with a 28-21 victory over Army. Kenneth Murray had a school-record 28 tackles for the Sooners.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score, all in the second half, as the Longhorns ended a four-game losing streak to No. 17 TCU 31-16 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Texas had been outscored 153-33 the last four years by TCU and trailed 16-10 before the defense forced three turnovers in the third quarter. The victory gives Texas its first three-game win streak since 2014. It also gave the Longhorns their first back-to-back wins over ranked opponents since 2008.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Alan Bowman threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns to help Texas Tech end a nine-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 41-17 victory over the No. 15 Cowboys on Saturday night. The win is the third straight since a season-opening loss to Mississippi for the Red Raiders, whose last victory over Oklahoma State came in 2008.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods fired a 5-under 65 for a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Justin Rose through three rounds of the Tour Championship. Wood was at 12-under 198 and will be paired for the first time in a final group with McIlroy on the PGA Tour. It’s the first time Woods has owned the 54-hole lead since winning the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Busch passed Brad Keselowski with 38 laps to go and held off hard-charging Kevin Harvick to win the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond. Harvick closed a gap of more than 1.5 seconds over the final few laps, but Busch held on for his sixth career victory at Richmond. Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages before a penalty forced him to rally for a third-place finish, followed by Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 45 (22) Texas A&M 23

Final (2) Georgia 43 Missouri 29

Final (3) Clemson 49 Georgia Tech 21

Final (4) Ohio St. 49 Tulane 6

Final OT (5) Oklahoma 28 Army 21

Final (6) LSU 38 Louisiana Tech 21

Final OT (7) Stanford 38 (20) Oregon 31

Final (8) Notre Dame 56 Wake Forest 27

Final (9) Auburn 34 Arkansas 3

Final (10) Washington 27 Arizona St. 20

Final (12) West Virginia 35 Kansas St. 6

Final Old Dominion 49 (13) Virginia Tech 35

Final Kentucky 28 (14) Mississippi St. 7

Final Texas Tech 41 (15) Oklahoma St. 17

Final Texas 31 (17) TCU 16

Final (18) Wisconsin 28 Iowa 17

Final (19) Michigan 56 Nebraska 10

Final (21) Miami 31 FIU 17

Final Purdue 30 (23) Boston 13

Final (24) Michigan St. 35 Indiana 21

Final (25) BYU 30 McNeese St. 3

Major League Baseball

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 Chi White Sox 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Baltimore 2, 11 Innings

Final Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Detroit 5 Kansas City 4

Final Cleveland 5 Boston 4, 11 Innings

Final Houston 10 L-A Angels 5

Final Seattle 13 Texas 0

Final Oakland 3 Minnesota 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 3

Final St. Louis 5 San Francisco 4, 10 Innings

Final Washington 6 N-Y Mets 0

Final Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 0

Final Miami 5 Cincinnati 1

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 1

Final L-A Dodgers 7 San Diego 2