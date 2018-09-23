Police catch Kan. home-invasion burglary suspect in stolen car

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an aggravated burglary in the 2400 block of SE Colorado in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

The victim reported that a white male subject wearing a white shirt and light colored shorts had entered the residence through a window. Once the victim confronted the suspect, he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Just after 11:30p.m. the police responded to the 2700 block of SE California to a report of a stolen vehicle that had just occurred. A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper was in the area and saw the stolen vehicle at 29th and California. The vehicle was stopped and William Jackson, Sr., was taken into custody.

Further investigation showed Jackson was also the suspect in the aggravated burglary. He was ultimately arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: Aggravated Burglary, Auto Theft, and Theft.