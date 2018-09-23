Police: 21-year-old Manhattan man dies in shooting, woman in custody

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 7:40p.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department received a call of an unresponsive individual in the 1400 block of Vista Lane, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Felix K Flores, 21, Manhattan, with life-threatening injuries, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan then life-flighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka where he died.

Early Sunday, police reported the arrest Gregoria Elizabeth Baez, 21, in connection with the shooting. according to the daily arrest report. She is being held on a $20,000 bond for involuntary manslaughter; Recklessly, according to the RCPD report.

Police have released no additional details.