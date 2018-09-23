Kennon goes from Sunflower apprentice to staff member

BUSINESS NEWS

When Savannah Kennon wrapped up her apprenticeship recently at Sunflower Diversified Services, she considered looking for a job elsewhere.

“Then, I thought, ‘wait a minute. I cannot leave Sunflower,’” recalled Kennon, a recent Great Bend High School graduate. “I got so close to our clients who have developmental disabilities and delays. And Sunflower has been so good about offering flexible work hours.”

Kennon, 18, spent her senior year as a paid apprentice in the non-profit agency’s residential program. Today, she is a full-time residential staff member and taking 12 hours at Barton Community College (BCC). Sunflower is now trying to recruit other high school seniors for apprenticeships.

The non-profit agency could accept up to five students for these paid positions.

“I would strongly encourage seniors to consider doing this,” said Kennon, a Great Bend native. “I have never looked at this as a job. It is great to build relationships with clients and staff members.”

An apprentice is always shadowed by professional staff. Responsibilities vary depending on a client’s level of independence. During her apprenticeship, Kennon worked at Sunflower’s two group homes and now she also is supporting people in their own apartments.

“I love being there for them, helping them,” Kennon said. “We ensure clients have everything they need. Sometime it’s help with cooking, feeding, personal hygiene and/or household chores.

“Other times, a client needs only a little support,” she added. “Many clients are pretty independent and do a lot for themselves.”

Kennon’s goal is an associate’s degree in criminal justice at BCC. She then plans to apply for a patrol officer position at the Great Bend Police Department. Ultimately, she wants to be a detective.

“I know my Sunflower experiences will help me in law enforcement,” she commented. “I have learned, and am still learning, many verbal and behavioral skills that help me relate well with people. Communication is so important.”

Amanda Urban, Sunflower director of adult services, couldn’t agree more.

“Savannah wants to be a police officer and I believe she will excel, in part because of what she is learning here.

“We are looking for other mature seniors in Sunflower’s service area,” Urban continued. “Yes, we want them to consider supporting people with disabilities as a career. However, the skills they learn would be invaluable in other types of human-services careers such as healthcare and social work.”

Vicki Keffer, Sunflower director of human resources, encouraged anyone with questions to contact her by calling 620-792-1321. There is a short application form.

“For some, this would be a great first opportunity to have a job in human services,” Keffer said. “They will learn about responsibility and accountability, while discovering talents they didn’t know they had.

“It is also a great opportunity to learn what people with developmental disabilities can achieve. Teachers and counselors are encouraged to talk to students about this apprenticeship.”

Keffer referred to Kennon as the “poster girl for this program,” while Urban said “we almost had to beat her off with a stick when she wanted to work too many hours. We need people with this kind of energy and enthusiasm.”

Sunflower can accept up to five apprentices, depending on the number of hours each can work. Keffer emphasized the agency will work around school hours and extra-curricular activities.

“We will make it work,” she said. “All it takes is a little planning.”

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 52nd year.