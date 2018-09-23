Hoisington Chamber Director reflects on Labor Day Celebration

Hoisington’s Annual Labor Day Celebration evokes memories of years gone by in all those who have called Hoisington home at one time or another.

Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga has had some time to reflect on the four-day celebration now three weeks removed. Overall, Baldyga felt the event went great while the volunteers stayed flexible during the weather.

Karen Baldyga Audio

The weather threats kept some from attending the events scheduled, but the parade and demolition derby went off without a hitch. Baldyga identified the children’s touch-a-truck event as one of the more successful events outside of the parade. Thoughts on the 2019 edition are already underway.

Karen Baldyga Audio

There were over 150 entries signed up to be part of this year’s parade. 2018 celebrated 122 years of the Hoisington Labor Day Celebration.