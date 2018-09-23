Fuller Industries announces hand hygiene program

BUSINESS NEWS

Fuller Industries is launching a new hand hygiene program, Simple Hygiene. The line features three hand soap options and two hand sanitizer options along with a full line of accessories.

“When we launched the new line, it was important to us that we develop top-of-the-line quality products so we can just offer a few, simple options,” Blake DeBord, Vice President of Sales said.

The Simple Hygiene line features an antibacterial, gentle and simply green soap; it also features foaming hand sanitizer and an alcohol-free version. The accessory options are dispensers, drip trays and dispenser locking mechanisms.

“Fuller Industries has always been known to provide the highest quality commercial cleaning supplies at fair and competitive prices. We are continuing that tradition with our new Simple Hygiene line,” DeBord said.

The Simple Hygiene soaps and sanitizers are manufactured from Fuller Industries headquarters in Great Bend.

In honor of the new product, Fuller Industries is offering free demonstrations and current program analyses to businesses in the surrounding areas. Call to schedule your free consultation at 62-792-1711.

You can learn more about the Simple Hygiene product line at www.SimpleHygiene.com. The line is sold through Fuller Industries distributors.