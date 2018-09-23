Barton Soccer picks up big road victories

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 2 Cloud 1

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team trailed for nearly sixty-three minutes Saturday evening at Concordia’s Harold M. Clark Stadium but stayed the course before putting two on the board including the game winner with eighteen seconds on the clock to defeat Cloud County Community College 2-1.

The victory was the first in Concordia since 2013 while snapping a five game losing streak to the T-birds as the Cougars take over the driver’s seat in the Jayhawk West at 4-0-1 and 8-1-1 on the season and dropping Cloud County to 5-1-0 and 6-4-0 overall. Barton’s next action comes on Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. kick at the Cougar Soccer Complex hosting Northwest Kansas Technical College.

Barton Women 5 Cloud 1

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team took an early huge step towards title positioning Saturday evening in Concordia, scoring early and never looking back in a 5-1 victory at 15th ranked Cloud County Community College.

The fifth straight victory moves Barton into a first place tie with Hutchinson at 5-0-1 in Jayhawk play and 6-2-1 overall while handling Cloud County its first loss dropping to 5-1-0 and 7-1-0. Barton’s next action comes on Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. kick at the Cougar Soccer Complex hosting Northwest Kansas Technical College.