United Way of Central Kansas received final push to get over fundraising goal

Press release from United Way of Central Kansas…

The 2018 United Way of Central Kansas Campaign was a close one in regards to reaching the goal of $275,000.

With 99% of the goal staying local, it was integral to reach this goal in order to guarantee funding for the 23 Community Partners that UWCK funds each year. The final push towards reaching that goal came from the generosity of CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions. With a donation to United Way of Central Kansas of $14,000, the goal was reached.

Without this generous donation from CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions, many of our Community Partners would have been impacted with a decrease in their annual funding. The United Way of Central Kansas and our 23 Community Partners are grateful for each and every donation that was received towards the 2018 Campaign and owe the final push over the finish line to CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions.