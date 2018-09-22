Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.