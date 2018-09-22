NASA seeks dismissal of moon dust lawsuit filed in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — NASA is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman over a vial of moon dust that is being kept in a secret location in Kansas.

Laura Cicco, of Tennessee, filed a lawsuit in June in Kansas asking a federal court to affirm that she owns the lunar dust she says she was given by astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was a friend of her father’s. She argues NASA has seized similar moon-related artifacts because it contends the government owns all lunar material.

NASA filed a motion in late August asking that the lawsuit be dismissed because it has made no effort to confiscate Cicco’s artifact.

Cicco’s attorney argue the court needs to make it clear that she owns the moon dust.