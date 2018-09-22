Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, September 24, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the September 17, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. 2018 TAX SALE: Update:

-The County recently took judgment on the parcels remaining on the 2018 Tax Sale. Owners are able to redeem parcels until noon, Monday, October 22, 2018. The sale will be held in the Courthouse at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 23, 2018. At this time, 65 parcels remain. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will report.

B. SOLID WASTE: Municipal Buyback – Bobcat T770:

-In October of 2016, the Landfill purchased a Bobcat T770 compact track loader for the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill to spread rock, mow ditches, recycle mattresses, snow removal, and various other tasks. Included in the purchase contract was a municipal buyback option that allows the Landfill to trade in the 2016 loader and receive a new 2018 loader at a cost of $8,000.00 every two years. Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director, will discuss details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The County Commission has been invited to the Southwest Kansas Treasurers Association meeting. Hosted by Barton County, the meeting will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018, in Room 101 of the Courthouse, 1400 Main, Great Bend, Kansas. Following a registration period, the meeting opens at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will conclude with a special showing at the 2018 Great Bend Airfest during the afternoon.

-The County Commission has been invited to attend the 2018 Great Bend Airfest celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Great Bend Army Airbase. The event will be held Friday, September 28, 2018 – Sunday, September 30, 2018. The Veterans Recognition Ceremony with Flyover will be from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018. Airfest is held at the Great Bend Municipal Airport, 9047 – 6th Street, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Fiscal Year 2018 Outcomes – Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director

9:30 a.m. – Reverse Scholarships – Christy Tustin, Golden Belt Community Foundation

10:00 a.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension District

10:30 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Emergency Management Performance Grant – Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager

10:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds, is scheduled for September 27, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 1, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.