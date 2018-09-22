KHP: 2 hospitalized after semi pulls in front of motorcycle

MEADE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Saturday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Jesus Roberto Sandoval, 47, Belle Gardens, CA., was westbound on U.S. 54 one mile east of Plains.

The semi pulled out in front of a 2001 Honda motorcycle driven by Joseph Edward Boyle, 56, Garden City that had stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 160.

A 2005 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Nancy Jalene Miller, 68, Liberal, attempted to avoid the collision and traveled off the roadway into the south ditch, through a barbed wire fence and flipped

Boyle and Miller were transported to the hospital in Meade. Sandoval was not injured. Boyle and Miller were wearing helmets, according to the KHP.