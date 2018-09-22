Historical Society a big part of this year’s Airfest

The 2018 Great Bend Airfest is now just days away as the show promises to be one of the best airshows in the Midwest this year. With so many attractions including vintage warbirds that include the B-29 Bombers Fifi and Doc, static displays of military equipment along with the airshows, it might be easy to overlook what there is to see inside the historic World War II hanger. The Barton County Historical Society will once again display historic artifacts about the Great Bend Airbase and the men and women who served here preparing to train and defend their country. Karen Neuforth serves as the Historical Society’s Research Coordinator. She says to understand the significance of the airbase, one needs to stop by and investigate all the historical items that will be on display.

Karen Neuforth Audio

Neuforth has also served on the Airfest Committee that has been planning the big show for the past three years. She says putting on a show of this magnitude takes everyone in the community chipping in.

Karen Neuforth Audio