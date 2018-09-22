Friday Statewide Scores

Friday High School Football Scores
Altoona-Midway 38, Chetopa 14
Andale 65, Haven 0
Anderson County 42, Iola 6
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 62, Wichita Independent 14
Ashland 67, Pawnee Heights 21
Atchison 48, KC Harmon 8
Axtell 54, Pike Valley 6
BV North 52, BV West 42
BV Southwest 35, BV Northwest 26
Baldwin 28, Eudora 6
Basehor-Linwood 50, Shawnee Heights 0
Belle Plaine 41, Cherryvale 40
Bishop Miege 45, St. James Academy 0
Burden Central 44, West Elk 36
Burlingame 72, Chase County 26
Burlington 34, Girard 12
Caldwell 32, Attica/Argonia 12
Caney Valley 24, Columbus 6
Canton-Galva 56, Bennington 32
Cedar Vale/Dexter 52, Flinthills 6
Central Heights 30, Oskaloosa 6
Central Plains 46, Little River 0
Centralia 20, Pittsburg Colgan 0
Centre 54, Hartford 6
Chanute 28, Ottawa 6
Chapman 20, Clay Center 0
Christ Preparatory Academy 20, Troy 19
Cimarron 58, Southwestern Hts. 12
Circle 20, Rose Hill 10
Clearwater 21, Cheney 7
Clifton-Clyde 64, Hill City 14
Coffeyville 62, Independence 13
Colby 39, Beloit 14
Columbine, Colo. 35, Olathe North 6
Concordia 42, Russell 20
Conway Springs 22, Hutchinson Trinity 8
DeSoto 34, Lansing 7
Derby 24, Wichita Bishop Carroll 6
Dighton 62, Greeley County 38
Doniphan West 58, Onaga 20
Douglass 60, Neodesha 14
Elkhart 54, Clayton, N.M. 0
Ell-Saline 27, Sedgwick 13
Ellis 44, La Crosse 34
Emporia 28, Topeka Seaman 6
Erie 44, Riverton 19
Fowler 61, Rolla 13
Frankfort 52, Wetmore 0
Fredonia 7, Eureka 0
Galena 47, Frontenac 0
Garden City 35, Hays 28
Garden Plain 42, Remington 12
Gardner-Edgerton 27, Olathe East 21
Goddard 12, Goddard-Eisenhower 3
Golden Plains 92, Cheylin 47
Great Bend 35, Dodge City 15
Halstead 52, Rock Creek 16
Hanover 39, BV Randolph 6
Hillsboro 45, Salina Sacred Heart 31
Hodgeman County 62, Kiowa County 12
Hoisington 42, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
Holton 54, Hiawatha 21
Hoxie 36, Wichita County 20
Hugoton 23, Kingman 17
Humboldt 73, Jayhawk Linn 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 42, Burrton 0
Ingalls 58, Bucklin 8
Inman 62, Marion 34
Jefferson North 38, Wabaunsee 6
Jefferson West 55, KC Bishop Ward 0
KC Schlagle 37, KC Wyandotte 0
KC Washington 41, KC Sumner 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 33, Andover 26
Labette County 26, Winfield 20
Lakeside 58, Tescott 8
Lakin 47, Ellinwood 0
Lawrence Free State 35, SM West 14
Leavenworth 76, KC Turner 21
Lebo 62, Valley Falls 12
Logan/Palco 52, Wilson 6
Louisburg 28, KC Piper 21
Lyndon 42, Uniontown 14
Macksville 52, St. John 6
Madison/Hamilton 32, Maranatha Academy 22
Maize 45, Newton 0
Maize South 27, Arkansas City 17
Manhattan 44, Washburn Rural 7
McPherson 62, Abilene 6
Meade 48, Stanton County 0
Medicine Lodge 46, Oxford 0
Minneapolis 14, Ellsworth 13
Minneola 58, Norwich 20
Mission Valley 22, Council Grove 0
Moscow 44, Deerfield 0
Moundridge 26, Pratt Skyline 18
Mulvane 39, Buhler 29
Nemaha Central 62, Horton 26
Ness City 54, South Gray 18
Nickerson 27, Holcomb 7
Northern Heights 39, Yates Center 8
Oakley 22, Goodland 0
Olathe South 54, SM South 24
Olpe 20, Jackson Heights 18
Osage City 42, West Franklin 27
Osborne 60, Sylvan-Lucas 14
Otis-Bison 46, Satanta 0
Paola 35, Spring Hill 0
Parsons 49, Baxter Springs 0
Peabody-Burns 60, Herington 28
Perry-Lecompton 52, Wellsville 18
Phillipsburg 56, Norton 20
Pittsburg 17, Fort Scott 14
Pleasant Ridge 38, Atchison County 0
Pleasanton 46, Bluestem 6
Prairie View 55, Osawatomie 6
Pratt 55, Larned 0
Pretty Prairie 26, Fairfield-Cunningham 14
Riley County 40, Rossville 25
Rock Hills 54, Linn 8
Rockhurst, Mo. 42, Blue Valley 7
SM East 37, SM Northwest 7
SM North 35, Olathe West 34
Sabetha 36, Marysville 12
Salina Central 62, Hutchinson 20
Scott City 47, Ulysses 0
Sedan 38, Oswego 34
Shattuck, Okla. 60, Wichita Life Prep 14
Silver Lake 56, McLouth 6
Smith Center 21, Plainville 10
Smoky Valley 28, Hesston 0
Solomon 60, Goessel 14
South Barber 54, South Haven 8
South Central 36, Udall 0
Southeast 27, Northeast-Arma 6
Southeast Saline 35, St. Mary’s 0
Southern Coffey 50, Marmaton Valley 0
Spearville 60, Kinsley 14
St. Francis 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 8
St. Paul 50, Crest 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Mill Valley 13
Stafford 66, Chase 6
Sterling 55, Lyons 21
Stockton 56, Washington County 8
Syracuse 46, Sublette 14
Thunder Ridge 24, Northern Valley 14
Tonganoxie 28, Bonner Springs 26
Topeka 56, Junction City 28
Topeka Hayden 28, Santa Fe Trail 6
Topeka West 56, Highland Park 2
Trego 58, Rawlins County 12
Triplains-Brewster 36, Quinter 28
Valley Heights 60, Republic County 18
Veritas Christian 30, KC East Christian 6
Victoria 52, Lincoln 0
Wakefield 52, Rural Vista 6
Wallace County 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 0, 6OT
Wamego 45, Royal Valley 6
Wellington 35, Augusta 14
Weskan 75, Natoma 42
Wichita Campus 22, Salina South 7
Wichita Collegiate 56, Wichita Trinity 20
Wichita Home School 46, St. John’s Military 0
Wichita South 21, Wichita East 20
Wichita Southeast 14, Liberal 8
Wichita Sunrise 58, Cair Paravel 42
