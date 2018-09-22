Former Kan. deputy charged with sexual battery against officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy has been accused of sexual misconduct against another law enforcement officer.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Friday that John Warczakoski is charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

The female officer continues to work at the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. Warczakoski was a deputy for 12 years before resigning earlier this week.

The incidents allegedly happened in June and early September while the deputy was on and off duty, the district attorney said.

Warczakoski was issued a summons. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.