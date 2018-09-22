Brewer has 3 TD passes for Baylor in 26-7 win over Kansas

WACO, Texas (AP) — Charlie Brewer made it easy for Baylor to stick primarily with one quarterback in the Big 12 opener.

After Brewer and graduate transfer Jalan McClendon shared snaps extensively the first three games, Brewer threw three touchdowns and played all but the final series for the Bears in a 26-7 victory on Saturday that ended a rare winning streak by Kansas.

“He just scored. … The ball’s moving,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “Keeping us alive with his feet. I thought that was the x-factor early on, was Charlie making some of those plays.”

Brewer completed 19 of 27 passes for 221 yards and added 56 yards rushing for the Bears (3-1, 1-0 Big 12), who have already tripled their victory total from last year when their only win in Rhule’s first season came at Kansas.

Kansas (2-2, 0-1) entered the game with consecutive wins for the first time since a 2-0 start in 2011. A 31-7 victory two weeks ago at Central Michigan ended the second-longest road losing streak in college football history, 46 games since 2009.

But the Jayhawks still haven’t won a Big 12 road game in nearly 10 years. They have lost 41 true Big 12 road games in a row since a 35-33 win at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.

“I didn’t think we were outmatched,” Kansas coach David Beaty said. “We had plenty to get it done, and I didn’t think we did a very good job of executing the game plan. We didn’t do a good enough job of teaching it, and as a result we didn’t get it done as a group.”

Baylor had a 23-0 halftime lead after Brewer had TD passes to three different receivers in a four-drive span that also included the first of Connor Martin’s two field goals.

“If your number is called, you need to be ready to go. That’s what coach Rhule preaches, and my number was called for most of the game,” Brewer said.

“Had we gone out there, three drives O-fer, I probably would have put Jalan back in,” Rhule said. “There was a little rhythm (with Brewer).”

McClendon didn’t come in until 3:35 left in the game, and threw a 36-yard pass to Jalen Hurd on his first play.

Asked about the quarterback situation moving forward, Rhule said he has so much confidence in “two special guys” that can play.

Baylor jumped ahead when Chris Platt got behind a cornerback for a 22-yard catch in the back corner of the end zone. Then two freshmen had TD catches in the second quarter — Tyquan Thornton streaked past two defenders to the end zone for a 39-yard catch, and Josh Fleeks got a foot down in the back of the end zone for a 34-yard score over two defenders.

“We stay on them, I know it’s hard for them at first, like why are they getting on me,” Platt said. “But now they understand the reasons why. They went out there and played.”

POOKA’S BIG RUN

The Kansas touchdown late in the third quarter was a 10-yard pass from Peyton Bender to Jeremiah Booker. That was set up by a 72-yard run by Pooka Williams, who after not playing the opener was the first freshman in Kansas history to start his career with consecutive 100-yard rushing games. He finished with 14 carries for 89 yards against Baylor.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks defenders couldn’t keep up with Baylor’s speedy receivers, and the team that entered the game with a national-best plus-12 turnover margin didn’t get any takeaways. Just like that, the momentum of a winning streak ended and Kansas plays its next two Big 12 games against Oklahoma State and West Virginia, both top-15 teams with high-scoring and big-play offenses.

Baylor: Rhule and his staff stuck with the hot hand at quarterback after Brewer and McClendon both had solid stretches in the first three games. Even while sharing snaps in the first part of this season, Brewer has started eight consecutive games. He took over as the starter the final four games as a true freshman last year.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Home for the only time in its first four Big 12 games Saturday against No. 15 Oklahoma State.

Baylor: At No. 5 Oklahoma next Saturday.