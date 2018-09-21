Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.