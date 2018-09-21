Trump signs spending bill that will improve care for veterans

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

President Donald Trump has signed legislation to fund the Energy Department, veterans’ programs and the legislative branch, including Congress and the Capitol police.

Promises Kept for our GREAT Veterans! pic.twitter.com/C0h8cW4FuH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Trump signed the measures Friday during an event at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, where he stressed his efforts to improve veterans’ care.

Congress last week approved the $147 billion package as part of an effort by congressional leaders to head off a government shutdown that Trump has threatened he might force over funding for his border wall.

The bill includes money for veterans’ health care, military infrastructure, the electrical grid and nuclear weapons programs.

It also provides a $1.1 billion increase to pay for efforts to give veterans more freedom to see doctors outside the troubled VA system. And it will require Senate candidates to file electronic campaign finance reports.

