The Reserves at Trail Ridge wins state award

BUSINESS NEWS

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, the Reserves at Trail Ridge accepted the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation Ad Astra New Housing Development Award. The Ad Astra Awards, for Excellence in Housing and Community Development, are awarded annually by KHRC at the Kansas Housing Conference. The awards recognize outstanding housing advocates whose contributions make a positive impact on Kansas communities.

“One of Overland Property Group’s cornerstones is building quality housing for all Kansans,” provides Matt Gillam, Vice President of Development for Overland Property Group. “We stand firmly behind the philosophy that affordable, well-built, and maintained housing should be available to all Kansans.”

The Reserves at Trail Ridge offers apartment homes which are located on grounds within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Other amenities included in the apartment homes are walk in closets, vinyl wood look flooring, ceiling fans, and much more.

“We welcome the community to visit us at 811 Grant Street for a tour of an apartment home,” says Vanessa Lewis, Community Manager. The majority of the units rented are income restricted. For more information regarding leasing an apartment home at The Reserves at Trail Ridge, please contact Vanessa Lewis at 620-603-0008 or trailridge@dalmarkgroup.com.