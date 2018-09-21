Police: Suspect in Kansas bar shooting in custody

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, offices responded to a report of a shooting at Abigail’s, 3701 SW Plaza Drive in Topeka, according to Lt. Trimble.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim, but did locate numerous shell casings and firearms in the parking lot and street.

While investigating this incident a man identified as 34-year-old Damario Brooks arrived at a local hospital with what was to be determined a critical gunshot wound. Officers were able to get a brief statement from the victim.

On Thursday police reported Damien S. Arterberry-Riley was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on aggravated battery charges in connection with the shooting. There were multiple witnesses to the shooting and police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact them. Although his injury is critical, Brooks is expected to survive, according to police.