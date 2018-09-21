Police: Kan. women jailed for allegedly throwing scissors at man

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a

Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 200 Block of South 9th Street in Salina after report of verbal domestic dispute between man and woman identified as boyfriend and his girlfriend..

During the dispute, Hazel Ruwwe, 24, of Salina, allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and began stabbing a piece of glass on a door.

She then allegedly threw the scissors at a 26-year-old man who was not her boyfriend, Forrester said. The man had to duck to avoid being hit in the face by the scissors, according to Forrester.

Police arrested Ruwwe on requested charges of of aggravated assault.