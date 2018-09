The Great Bend Panthers forced the number 1 ranked team in Class 6A Thursday to overtime but the Dodge City Red Demons escaped from Cavanaugh Field with a 2-1 victory.

Oscar Martinez goal in regulation got the game to extra time but Dodge put the winning goal in net in overtime to win the game.

The loss ends the Panthers three game winning streak as they take a 3-5 record to Manhattan for a Saturday match with the Indians.