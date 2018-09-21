Looking for volunteers for next week’s Great Bend Airfest

While many United States veterans will be excited to see the historic warbirds at next weekend’s Great Bend Airfest, the three-day event is designed to interest those of all ages. The Great Bend Municipal Airport opens its gates at 9 a.m. Friday, September 28 and will welcome area schools and faculty in the morning as an elaborate field trip.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says volunteers are still needed for anyone interested in guiding the students around the airport.

Christina Hayes Audio

Hayes initially expected 500 students to show up Friday morning, but as of earlier this week there were over 900 planning on coming. Contact City Hall if you are interested in volunteering at 620-793-4111.

For the rest of the public, general admission is $10 per person each day, or a three-day pass is available for $20. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Parking is free but is available on a first come, first served basis. On Saturday only, a continuous shuttle service will be running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from the Fuller Brush parking lot and Heartland Church parking lot, behind Playa Azul.